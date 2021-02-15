MIN Vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Minhaj (MIN) will face Bangladesh Kings (BAK) in the twenty-seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction, probable MIN vs BAK playing 11 and MIN vs BAK Dream11 team.

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: MIN vs BAK Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. Minhaj will enter the game with Jafar Iqbal being their best batsman and Dilsher Ahmed leading the bowling attack. Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, also boast of an impressive line-up with Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam and Moshiur Rahman expected to shine.

MIN vs BAK live: MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: MIN vs BAK Dream11 team, squad list

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: Minhaj squad

Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, MD Uneeb Shah

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: Bangladesh Kings squad

Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: MIN vs BAK Dream11 team, top picks

Minhaj: Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Dilsher Ahmed

Bangladesh Kings: Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Moshiur Rahman

MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction: MIN vs BAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah

Batsmen: Ripon Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz

All-Rounders: Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, MD Saiful Islam

Bowlers: Dilsher Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman

MIN vs BAK live: MIN vs BAK match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bangladesh Kings will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIN vs BAK match prediction and MIN vs BAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIN vs BAK Dream11 team and MIN vs BAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

