MIN Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Minhaj CC will be taking on Falco CC in the 9th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MIN vs FZL match prediction, probable MIN vs FZL playing11 and MIN vs FZL Dream11 team. The MIN vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MIN vs FZL live: MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction and preview

MIN comes into the match following a 4-run heartbreaking loss to defending champions Catalunya CC on Tuesday. Chasing 114 runs to win MIN almost upset the champions, however, they were stopped at 109/6 by their opponents. Muhammad Riaz was the top scorer for the side with 29 runs, however his effort couldn't take the team pass finish line.

FZL will also enter the match after failing to win their previous match versus Pak I Care. Batting first, FZL were restricted to 89/8 in 10 overs. Wicketkeeper Awais Ahmed starred with the bat with 58 runs for the side, however, the team could have crossed 100-run mark had it not been for five batsmen being dismissed for a duck. For Pak I Care, Sikandar Ali, finished with figures of 3/6. Pak I Carein reply chased down the target without losing any wicket and registering a 10 wicket win.

This contest will be an exciting one to watch as both teams will be going all out to claim crucial two points by fielding their best players in combined MIN vs FZL playing 11

MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MIN vs FZL Dream11 team

MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction: MIN squad for MIN vs FZL Dream11 team

Mukhtiar Singh, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad (c), Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Riaz,Babar Basharat, Majid Hanif, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Khizar Ali.

MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for MIN vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Md Shreaz, Khawar Javed., Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MIN vs FZL playing 11

Rehman Ullah

Muhammad Riaz

Shahbaz Ahmed

Md Sheraz

MIN vs FZL match prediction: MIN vs FZL Dream11 team

MIN vs FZL live: MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MIN vs FZL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIN vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIN vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

