MIN Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Minhaj Cricket Club will take on Pak I Care in the third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MIN vs PAK match prediction, probable MIN vs PAK playing11 and MIN vs PAK Dream11 team. The MIN vs PAK live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

MIN vs PAK Live: MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

This contest will be really exciting to watch and both teams comprise of some young and experienced players in their ranks. MIN side looks strong on paper and were the T10 Catalunya champions last year, earning a spot in the ECL20 but the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will be looking to lift the trophy this year.

PAK was founded in 2016, bu have already established a name for themselves by winning various competitions last season. They won the T20 Super Sixes and Liga Catalana championship and were crowned Spanish Champions as well as T20 Copa Barcelona champions. Expect a great contest between these two teams when they field their strongest players in the MIN vs PAK playing 11.

Also Read: CTL Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live

MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MIN vs PAK Dream11 team

MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: MIN squad for MIN vs PAK Dream11 team

Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs BSH Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for MIN vs PAK Dream11 team

Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz,Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal

Also Read: FZL Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MIN vs PAK Dream11 team

Khizar Ali

Sheroz Ahmed

Abid Mahboob

Adeel Shafqat

MIN vs PAK match prediction: MIN vs PAK Dream11 team

MIN vs PAK live: MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction, MIN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MIN vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIN vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIN vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.