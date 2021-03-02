MIN Vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Minhaj will face Raval Sporting in Match 81 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The MIN vs RAS match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here is our MIN vs RAS Dream11 prediction, MIN vs RAS Dream11 team and MIN vs RAS playing 11. The MIN vs RAS live streaming will take place on FanCode.

MIN vs RAS Dream11 prediction: MIN vs RAS match preview

This is the matchup between two teams who are currently occupying the top two spots on the points table. Minhaj are currently at the top of the Group C points table with 8 points. They have 4 wins and one loss from five matches and will be looking for their 5th win in the tournament. They come into this match on the back of a 7-run victory against Barcelona Gladiators.

Raval Sporting, on the other hand, have recorded the same number of wins and losses as Minhaj. But both teams have ben separated by net run rate with Raval Sporting's run rate being a little inferior as compared to the table toppers. However, this match provides an opportunity for RAS to take the top spot if they end up beating MIN.

MIN vs RAS live prediction: Squad details for MIN vs RAS Dream11 team

MIN: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

MIN vs RAS match prediction: Top picks for MIN vs RAS playing 11

Asjad Butt

Khalid Mehmood

Gurwinder Sidhu

Sonu Jangra

MIN vs RAS Dream11 live: MIN vs RAS Dream11 team

MIN vs RAS live: MIN vs RAS match prediction

As per our MIN vs RAS Dream11 prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIN vs RAS match prediction and MIN vs RAS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIN vs RAS Dream11 team and MIN vs RAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

