MIN Vs SKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Minhaj will face Skyways in the 40th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction, probable MIN vs SKY playing 11 and MIN vs SKY Dream11 team.

Also Read: Rahul Tewatia Woos Fans Ahead Of IPL 2021 With Body Tattoo After Engagement; See Picture

MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction: MIN vs SKY match preview

This is the second consecutive match of the day for Skyways after facing Gladiators in their first match of the day. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table after losing both their opening fixtures and they would be looking to put the disappointment behind and end the day by winning both matches and get their season up and running.

Minhaj will also be playing their second match of the day after facing Kharian in their first match of the day. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament after winning both their opening fixtures. Minhaj will be looking to repeat the same performance just like in the first two matches and continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Also Read: Ex-IPL Winner Matthew Hayden Develops New Mobile Cricket Game With Indian Company

MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIN vs SKY Dream11 team

MIN: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid,Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis Announces Test Cricket Retirement, To Focus On IPL And T20 World Cups

MIN vs SKY live: Top picks for MIN vs SKY Dream11 team

Asjad Butt

Rabi Asif

Adeel Arif

Awais Ahmed

Also Read: Is Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return For Day-Night Test? BCCI Give Big Hint In Chennai; WATCH

MIN vs SKY playing 11: MIN vs SKY Dream11 team

MIN vs SKY live: MIN vs SKY match prediction

As per our prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIN vs SKY match prediction and MIN vs SKY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIN vs SKY Dream11 team and MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.