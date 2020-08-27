Misbah-ul-Haq Says Pak's Recent Test Series Loss Against England Will Be A Learning Curve

The head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the recent Test series loss against England will be a great learning curve for his young team. Pakistan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test at the Old Trafford Manchester after suffering a batting collapse in their second innings and then allowing England to get away with some poor bowling and fielding performances after having reduced them to 117/5 in their run chase of 277.

The next two Test matches at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton ended in a stalemate as rain played spoilsport in both the games as a result of which the hosts registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series.

'While it was disappointing to lose the Test series...': Misbah-ul-Haq

“While it was disappointing to lose the Test series, the whole experience has been a really positive one for a young, improving team. Our bowlers have learned a lot from this series and it was great to see Shaheen having the chance to talk about bowling with Jimmy Anderson after the Test had finished", Misbah wrote in a blog for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “Learning from great fast bowlers will help them tactically. It was a really competitive series played in an excellent spirit. If the players respect each other and the game itself, which they did, then there will be a good atmosphere,” the former Pakistani skipper added.

Can Pakistan make amends in the T20I series?

Even though the visitors lost the Test series, they will be looking to make amends in the three-match T20I series that gets underway on Friday. Pakistan will be hoping to sign off in style in a format where they had been the top-ranked side for more than two years before they were dethroned by Australia in May this year.

England VS PakistanT20I series

The two teams will be locking horns in a three-match T20I series that will succeed the three-match Test series. Just like the Test series, even the T20Is will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing global pandemic. The three matches will be played on August 28, 30, and, September 1 respectively at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Limited-overs and the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will be leading England while the newly appointed limited-overs skipper and batting sensation Babar Azam will be captaining Pakistan in the game's shortest format.

