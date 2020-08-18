Misbah-ul-Haq Wants Younis Khan To Be Appointed As Pak's Full-time Batting Coach?

The current head coach as well as the chief selector of the Pakistani cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq wants his former team-mate Younis Khan to be appointed as the full-time batting coach of the Pakistan national team, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Younis has been roped in as the batting coach for the ongoing away bilateral series against England that includes three Tests and three T20Is. Meanwhile, spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the bowling coach for this series.

Prior to this series, Misbah himself had served as the batting coach ever since he was appointed as the head coach-cum-chief selector post the Men In Green's World Cup 2019 debacle.

'Misbah has been very impressed'

“Younis has been appointed as batting coach of the senior team for only the England tour. But Misbah has been very impressed with the dedication and hard work put in by Younis Khan while working with the batsmen in the team in England,” said a source as quoted by Hindustan Times. “Misbah has asked Wasim Khan to consider giving Younis a long-term contract with the team as he feels the former captain and teammate will only have a positive influence on the batsmen in the team. Everyone has been pleasantly surprised to see the positive and cheerful behavior of Younis although during his playing days he was known for his flashy temperament and run-ins with the establishment,” the source further added.

Who will have the last laugh?

With the series on the line after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Pakistan had no choice but to win the following Test in order to stay alive in the three-match Test series. Skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton and decided to bat first on a wicket that was expected to slow down as the contest progressed.

However, the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse and bundled out for 236 riding on a fighting half-century from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Just when it appeared that the hosts were in the driver's seat to seal the series, rain played spoilsport. Day 3 was completely abandoned without a ball being bowled and eventually, the contest ended in a stalemate.

The third and final Test match will be played at the same venue from August 21-25.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can stage a remarkable comeback and level the series or will England have the last laugh and end up registering their second consecutive Test series win.

