Misbah Ul Haq Slams Mohammad Amir And Wahab Riaz For Early Test Retirements

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has slammed fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for their untimely retirements from Test cricket. Earlier this year, Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from the format in September 2019.

Misbah-ul-Haq slams Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for Test retirements

Ahead of the upcoming second Test, Misbah-ul-Haq lashed out at Pakistani pacers for their premature retirements from the longest format of the game. Mohammad Amir gave up his red-ball career to prolong his limited-overs form. Experienced pacer Wahab Riaz soon followed suit and made the decision just a few months after Amir’s announcement.

Their retirements left coach Misbah-ul-Haq to rebuild Pakistan’s pace attack from scratch. While speaking with the reporters, Misbah said that the team management is thinking deeply on these lines. They will be making a policy to combat this soon. He also added that such cases might become a problem for Pakistan cricket in the future. He said that resources are consumed in the development for such players and their sudden retirement from the format forces management to a rebuilding process for the team.

Pakistan team recently tried out three teenage pacers in their Test squad against Australia. The move to opt for an inexperienced attack backfired as Pakistan suffered back-to-back innings defeat ‘Down Under’.

Pak vs SL 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in the upcoming second Test of the two-match series. The game will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi between December 19 and 23. The first Test ended in a rain-affected draw at Rawalpindi. The historic series marks the return of Test cricket to the country after a gap of 10 years. The series also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

