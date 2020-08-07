Misbah-ul-Haq Trolls Pakistani Reporter For Questioning Sarfaraz Ahmed's Waterboy Act

England and Pakistan are currently competing in the opening Test of the three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed didn't make it to the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was chosen over him. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted on the field during Day 2 of the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Misbah-ul-Haq predicts upcoming tour to be 'groundbreaking' for Babar Azam & other youngsters

Sarfaraz Ahmed waterboy: Misbah-ul-Haq provides clarification behind making Sarfaraz carry drinks

The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain was seen carrying drinks and shoes for his teammates. It certainly came as a surprise to see Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks on the field despite the presence of several youngsters. The decision to make Sarfaraz Ahmed the team's 12th man or waterboy for the team didn't go down well with Pakistan fans.

Several fans took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan management's gesture. Fans pointed out that it was disrespectful of the team management to make Sarfaraz Ahmed waterboy for the team when the same could have been done by a younger player. The picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks and shoes went viral in no time which is why Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had to intervene and provide clarification on the matter.

Misbah-ul-Haq trolled a reporter asking him about the same by claiming that it is only in Pakistan where such questions are asked or a criticismm is made.He added that he doesn't this was an issue for Sarfaraz Ahmed either. In fact, Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that that even he carried drinks for the team against Australia when he was captain but didn’t play that particular match in which he was the 12th man.

ALSO READ | Shan Masood 150: Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra laud Shan Masood for his brave knock against England

Question: #Sarfaraz came on the field as a water boy and people start criticising this on social media.

Misbah: It happens only in Pakistan, I was captain in Australia n I came on the field as 12th man. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/yN5L7SQPvi — 🌸 (@achayaarsun) August 6, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed last played for Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup where they failed to qualify for the knockouts. Subsequently, he was also stripped off the captaincy with Azhar Ali being named captain of the Pakistan team in the longest form of the game whileBabar Azam was handed the reins of the limited-formats teams. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is currently playing the role of a backup wicketkeeper-batsman in England, was also handed a central contract for the 2020-21 season by the PCB despite not playing for Pakistan a long time.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Pak live streaming: Where to watch 1st Test in South Africa?

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan trolled by Indian fans online for pro-Pak tweet

IMAGE COURTESY: AP