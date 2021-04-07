Misbah-ul-Haq wants Babar Azam's Pakistan to win ODI series for ‘sake of team confidence'

Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes it is important for the Babar Azam-led side to win the ongoing ODI series against South Africa in order to boost the confidence of the team. Ahead of the series decider on Wednesday, Misbah said it will be a “remarkable achievement” if Pakistan pulls off a win in the third and final match after an evenly contested series between the two sides. Misbah believes the Pakistani team can win the series given the way the Men In Green have played the first two ODIs.

“The way we played the first two games and won the first ODI, the team is confident. The team has now started to believe they can win or get into a winning position out of nowhere and the previous game was one big example. Now it is a decider in South Africa’s conditions and if we win, it will be a remarkable achievement not only in the series but in another perspective. It is really important for the sake of team confidence,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. READ | SA vs PAK: Pakistan fans call Quinton de Kock 'Cheater', post Sir Viv Richards' video

'Still need lot of improvements'

In the previous ODI, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman single-handedly took his team towards the finishing line but was derailed after a controversial run-out involving Quinton de Kock sent the opening batsman back to the pavilion, diminishing whatever chances they had. Zaman scored a swashbuckling 193 off 155 balls before he was dismissed by de Kock in the first ball of the last over when Pakistan still needed 30 runs to win. In the end, Pakistan lost the match by 17 runs but showed what their newly constituted team led by Babar Azam is capable of.

Azam and his side are favourites to win the series decider today because key South African players, including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller have already left for India to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Misbah, however, underscored the lack of depth in the middle-order in Pakistan’s batting line-up. The former Pakistan skipper said that the middle-order must look to capitalise on the good start provided by top-order batsmen. He said the overall performance of the Pakistan team is “quite good” but they still need a lot of improvements in certain areas. In 2013-14, Pakistan became the first team from the Indian sub-continent to win a bilateral ODI series in South Africa.

(With inputs from ANI)