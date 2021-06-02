'Misconception': Sunil Gavaskar Dismisses Reports Of BCCI Restricting Commentators

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has dismissed allegations that commentators hired by the Indian board often face restrictions and speak under the influence of the BCCI. Gavaskar, while speaking on the YouTube channel The Analyst, said the perception has been created over a period of time, adding "I don't believe it's true". Gavaskar said that if there was an iota of truth in those allegations, Michael Holding would have never worked with the BCCI because he doesn't like someone else telling him what to say and what not to say.

'Wrong perception'

"I think there is some sort of misconception about BCCI's hiring of commentators and the so-called restrictions on the commentators. I think that's a perception that is wrong because nowhere in my contract has there ever been anything about 'not saying this' or 'not saying that'. We've had guys like Michael Holding, you know would never sign a contract with BCCI if he was told 'you cannot say this' or 'you cannot say that'. It's been a perception that has been created over a period of time," Gavaskar said when asked 'To what extent does the BCCI employing commentators challenge the spirit of cricket?'

The BCCI has a large pool of foreign commentators, most of whom are employed during the conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The debate around BCCI restricting commentators to speak their mind first came under the light this year after a few foreign experts refused to criticise the surfaces that were laid during the four-match Test series between India and England. Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has also faced similar allegations on social media with people accusing him of getting paid by the BCCI to heap praise on Indian players and the board.

The BCCI is the richest cricketing board in the world as it alone controls more than 70% of revenue generated by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is considered the cash cow of the BCCI, employs several foreign experts and commentators. IPL gives the opportunity to the best players from across the world to showcase their talent in one of the biggest markets, the key reasons why allegations such as this one are frequently directed against the BCCI.

(Image Credit: PTI)

