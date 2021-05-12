'Miss MS Dhoni's Guidance': Kuldeep Yadav Reveals IPL 2021 Struggles & Being In Depression

Team India's ace chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been going through a tough time as he was recently dropped by the BCCI from the 20-man jumbo squad of Team India for the World Test Championship Final and England Tour. Kuldeep Yadav has been traveling with Team India over the last few years; however, the KKR spinner has hardly got games on a trot. Kuldeep Yadav's tough times followed him in the Indian Premier League as the spinner did not play even a single game in the now postponed IPL 2021. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Kuldeep Yadav shared that he actually went into depression during the IPL 2021 and also revealed how he misses the guidance of MS Dhoni in Team India.

On being asked how the tough times affected him mentally, Kuldeep Yadav revealed that during the IPL 2021, when he was not included in the playing XI by his team Kolkata Knight Riders, and that too on a turning track of Chennai, he actually went into depression. In fact, Kuldeep asked himself, 'am I that bad?' The KKR spinner said that being in a bio-bubble and not playing matches was very challenging.

Kuldeep Yadav, while he has been a part of the India squad recently, has not had many games. Of his seven Tests, he has played only one in the last two years - the second Test against England in February this year - in which he got to bowl just 12.2 overs overall, returning 0 for 16 and 2 for 25 as India won by 317 runs. His previous Test appearance before that was back in January 2019 in Sydney, where he picked up 5 for 99 in the first Australia innings.

'Sometimes I miss the guidance of MS Dhoni': Kuldeep Yadav

On being asked whether things could be different if MS Dhoni had been present behind the stumps, Kuldeep said that he indeed misses his guidance as he has great experience and used to guide from behind the stumps. 'We miss his experience', said Kuldeep adding that now Rishabh Pant is there and the more he plays the more inputs he will give in the future. Kuldeep also outlined that he and Yuzvendra Chahal haven't played together ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement. 'Ever since Mahibhai (MS Dhoni) left, Chahal and I haven’t played together', said Kuldeep adding that he played only a handful of games after MS Dhoni left.

Rahul Dravid Reveals Real Reason Behind Kuldeep Yadav's Exclusion

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid on Sunday opened up on spinner Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from the Indian Test squad that will be touring England next month for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Dravid, who was speaking during a webinar organised by Live Aid India, said that spinners such as Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel may have been picked ahead of Kuldeep because they also possess the ability to bat when required. The former Indian skipper said that Sundar, Jadeja, and Axar have played some match-defining games in recent times, which may have prompted the selectors to pick them instead of Kuldeep, calling it a "balanced" side.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)