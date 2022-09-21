'Miss U Team India' Vs 'Should They Cry?': Fierce Body Language Row In Loss To Australia

Users on social media platform Twitter are currently divided over the Indian cricket team’s 'body language' after losing the 1st T20I to Australia in Mohali. The three-match T20I series between India and Australia kicked off at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mohali with the 1st T20I. The No. 1 ranked T20I team, India ended up on the losing side after suffering a four-wicket loss at the hands of the Aaron Finch-led Australia team.

Netizens discuss Team India’s 'body language' in 1st T20I vs Australia

Meanwhile, the match became a major talking point for cricket fans on social media as reactions about India’s body language after the loss started flooding Twitter. Some netizens claimed that the team’s body language didn’t suggest that they were upset. “Captaincy? #INDvsAUS #T20. That Lack of intent & hunger. That Lack of aggression. That Lack of body language. Miss you team India…,” a fan said on Twitter.

Captaincy? #INDvsAUS #T20



That Lack of intent & hunger.

That Lack of agression.

That Lack of body language.



Miss you team India... — Udit Gajiwala (@UGajiwala) September 20, 2022

“Feels all too casual from India. The body language is so lax. No energy, no intensity. It was only Hardik and Axar who gave any impetus,” a Twitter user wrote. At the same time, another fan contradicted the narrative and said, “if a player or a captain shows remorse at a loss through body language is that enough? Or do they want them to lay on the floor and bawl like babies. Also what are the cultural nuances you want to see. A shrug of the shoulder means different things in different parts of India.”

Feels all too casual from India. The body language is so lax. No energy, no intensity. It was only Hardik and Axar who gave any impetus. #INDvsAUS — Sudeep Khare (@sudeepskhare) September 20, 2022

if a player or a captain shows remorse at a loss through body language is that enough? Or do they want them to lay on the floor and bawl like babies. Also what are the cultural nuances you want to see.A shrug of the shoulder means different things in different parts of india. — Sudzz (@sudzz71) September 21, 2022

In 9th over itself Team India's faces and body language suggests they are losing the match?#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 #HardikPandya — SVK (@svknet) September 20, 2022

Till the time India was winning Rohit was captain cool.... The moment team had testing times he is loosing his cool/nerves his body language with mates during the matches speaks.... He will have to step up as a captain — Gautam sardana (@Gautamsardana75) September 21, 2022

More about India vs Australia 1st T20I

India missed out on a few good catching opportunities in the 1st T20I against Australia, which also became a major talking point among cricket enthusiasts. It is pertinent to mention that several players that did not feature in Asia Cup 2022 were making comebacks to the team. However, star players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel faced the wrath of fans for their struggles with the ball.

In the first innings of the match, India scored 208/6 in 20 overs as Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 71 off 30, while KL Rahul hit 55 runs in 35 balls. Going ahead in the second innings, Australia picked up the win in the final over as Axar Patel returned with the best figures of 3/17 in four overs. While Umesh took two wickets, Bhuvneshwar and Harshal conceded a combined total of 101 runs.