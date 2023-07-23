Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Gill, Ishan and Jaiswal, posts special message

The ongoing second Test between India and West Indies has already garnered a lot of attention. On the third day at Port of Spain, some members of the Indian team posed for pictures with Miss World Trinidad & Tobago, Ache Abrahams. Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were seen sharing the space with Abrahams who came to the stadium. Social media got flooded with pictures and videos of that meeting.

This was Yashasvi and Kishan's second Test outing in the Indian jersey. Both players are regarded as important parts of India's future crop of players. Abrahams took to Instagram to share his experience of meeting the players.

She wrote, "It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill It's beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld counting down the days. Namaste India!"

India will seek to whitewash West Indies

Yashasvi scored a magnificent century on his debut in the first Test as India registered a massive victory over West Indies to kick off this cycle of WTC with a win. In the second Test, Virat Kohli managed to put an end to his overseas century drought as he brought up his 29th century in the long format. Virat's hundred helped the visitors to post a healthy total of 438.

The flat track hasn't been of much help to the bowlers as batsmen have been scoring runs for fun. Indian bowlers too have found it difficult to get the ball rolling in the first inning. Kriagg Braithwaite tormented the Indian bowlers as he recorded a well-made 75 in 235 balls. Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze are at the crease and the onus will be on them to guide them past India's score.