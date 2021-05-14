'Miss You Papa': Mohammed Siraj Pens Emotional Note On First Eid After His Father's Demise

Team India speedster Mohammed Siraj extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Friday. However, Siraj posted an emotional note as this was the first Eid after his father's demise. The 27-year-old right-arm pacer on Friday took to his Instagram handle and expressed his feelings on Eid in the absence of his father. Siraj wrote in Hindi what roughly translates to- "When parents are around every day is like Eid and when they are not even Eid doesn't bring the same happiness. Miss you Papa."

Apart from the emotional note, the RCB speedster also posted two pictures- one is of this year's Eid-al-Fitr celebration along with his mother and brother, the other one being an old picture of him with his father.

Mohammed Siraj lost his father when he was on tour with India in Australia as a net bowler. However, with the Coronavirus restrictions in place and the bio-bubble, Siraj opted to stay; hence he was not able to see his father one last time. Notably, Mohammed Siraj's dream to represent India came true as the speedster was selected after Team India's frontline pacers were ruled out due to injury.

Apart from Siraj, cricketers like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and others took to their social media handle and extended their greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. Calling the current situation as ‘unprecedented times’, celebrities urged citizens to ‘mask on’ and be safe, hoping for 'happier times’, filled with 'good health, healing’ for the world over. They wished love, peace, prosperity and joy for their fans, while gratitude for prayers for them and contribution to humanity with Zakat, were also acknowledged.

Virat Kohli wrote, "In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe."

"Wishing everyone good health, happiness, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. #EidMubarak," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Notably, Mohammed Siraj carried his form from the India-Australia series to the now-suspended IPL 2021. Siraj displayed some outstanding death over bowling in the IPL 2021 as he played 7 matches and took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 7.34. Siraj has also been included in Team India's jumbo squad who will fly to England for the ICC World Test Championship Final and England series.

(Image Credits: @mohammedsirajofficial/Instagram)