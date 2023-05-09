Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has made a bold prediction on who will win the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup later this year. Speaking on The DC Podcast, Marsh said that Australia will defeat India in the final of the World Cup by a massive margin. He said batting first Australia will score a mammoth 450 for the loss of two wickets and then India will get all-out for just 65 runs. Also, note that the upcoming 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

"Australia undefeated...defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all-out 65," Marsh said when asked for his early predictions for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ODI World Cup: Mitch Marsh says Australia will win it

Meanwhile, Marsh also picked the Ashes win ahead of World Cups so it just goes on to show how little the tournament means to some of these cricketers from Australia and England. Marsh is not the only cricketer from Australia or England who thinks Ashes is bigger than the World Cup. Several cricketers from both countries have said on multiple occasions that the Ashes series is bigger than the World Cup for them.

Marsh also answered a few rapid-fire questions toward the back end of the podcast. He was asked to pick a better coach between Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer. Marsh cleverly decided to let go of the question since he was also part of the Australian squad that revolted against Langer's coaching last year.

Here are a few questions that Marsh took during the rapid-fire round

Q: Take your pick - Justin Langer or Ricky Ponting?

A: That's a controversial quickfire question. I will let that one go through to the keeper.

Q: Where do you like to unwind - a mountain or a beach?

A: Beach for sure.

Q: More animated of these two cricketers - David Warner or Rishabh Pant?

A: David Warner 100%.

Q: Mitch Marsh the batter or the bowler?

A: I'd like to face my bowling. So, definitely Mitch Marsh the batter.

Q: Play with Shaun or play against Shaun?

A: Definitely play with Shaun. I've hated playing against him.

