During a recent game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), India Capitals' fast bowler Mitchell Johnson was handed not only a warning but was also fined 50% of his match fees after an altercation with Yusuf Pathan. Following the incident, a detailed investigation took place by a disciplinary committee headed by Sky247.net LLC commissioner Ravi Shastri.

Johnson fined 50% of match fees

After carrying out a detailed investigation, the disciplinary committee confirmed that a warning was being given to India Capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson. Following the incident, the CEO and co-founder of the Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja, further explained the disciplinary committee's decision.

"We are here to promote serious and competitive cricket through this league. What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn't have happened. We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance and such things won't get repeated in this league," explained Raheja.

As seen in the video below, Johnson seemed to have been involved in a verbal spat with Bhilwara Kings batsman Yusuf Pathan. After their short quarrel, Johnson was also seen pushing Pathan, an incident that is likely to have led to him receiving a warning and a fine of 50% of his match fee.

LLC: Bhilwara Kings to face India Capitals in final

After registering a win by six wickets against the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on Monday, the Bhilwara Kings will now face India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket final on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on October 5. As for the India Capitals, they progressed to the finals after registering a win by four wickets over the Bhilwara Kings in the qualifier on Sunday.