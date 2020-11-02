Mitchell Johnson Net Worth, Personal Life And Battles With Depression On 39th Birthday

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson celebrates his 39th birthday on Monday, November 2, 2020. The two-time World Cup winner remains among the most celebrated Australian cricketers and was one of the most feared pacers in his prime. On his birthday, here's a look at his net worth and his battles with depression post-retirement in 2018.

Mitchell Johnson birthday: Johnson net worth

According to Net Worthier, Mitchell Johnson's net worth can be estimated at approximately a whopping $42 million (₹31.2 crore). Much of the 39-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his earnings from playing professional cricket for Australia and in various leagues around the globe.

Johnson first forayed into the IPL in 2012 when he was signed by the Mumbai franchise in the preceding auction for $300,000 (₹1.5 crore). The Aussie pacer, however, missed the 2012 season due to a toe injury and was subsequently replaced by Dwayne Smith. Johnson returned for the 2013 season and played a key role in Mumbai's maiden IPL win, picking up 24 wickets in 17 games.

👕 256 international appearances

☝️ 590 wickets

🎖️ ICC Player of the Year in 2009 and 2014

🏆 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champion in 2007 and 2015



One of the fastest and most fearsome red-ball bowlers 🔥



Happy birthday, Mitchell Johnson! pic.twitter.com/kIZls6MEz2 — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2020

The left-arm quick's stock rose after an impressive Ashes and he fetched big bucks in the 2014 IPL auction, where he was picked up by Punjab for ₹6.5 crore. Johnson was impressive in his first season as Punjab reached the final but experienced a dip in form and fortune, having announced his international retirement in 2015.

Mumbai re-signed him in 2017 for ₹2 crore, when he operated as a rotation option, winning his second IPL title. Kolkata took a chance with the Australian superstar in 2018 but he was subsequently dropped after a dismal showing. Johnson soon announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. During his IPL career, Inside Psort's Moneyball reports that the Australian pace ace bagged a staggering ₹ 26.6 crore in salary.

Johnson depression: World Cup winner opens up on mental health battle

Mitchell Johnson opened up on his battle with depression on the show SAS Australia. The 39-year-old revealed that he struggled with confidence at times and has found it harder to deal with it since retiring from cricket in 2018. The 2013-14 Ashes hero said that he has been suffering from depression from a very young age, but cricket was his getaway and hid things. He added that even during his playing career, there were at times when he struggled after long tours away from home.

Johnson revealed that Australia's tour of South Africa in 2011 was particularly hard, as it came right after the Ashes, where the Barmy Army had mocked his erratic bowling. He revealed that it got to a point where he took everything personally and wasn't enjoying being a professional cricketer. The 39-year-old further stated that these moments of struggle get really hard when there is time to dwell on things, as you start thinking of the worst.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai Twitter)

