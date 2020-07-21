Mitchell Johnson Reveals Shane Watson's Tactic That Triggered England's Ashes Collapse

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has revealed it was captain Michael Clarke and Shane Watson's suggestion that changed the course of the historic 2013-14 Ashes. The 2013-14 Ashes saw Australia regain the urn for the first time since 2006–07 with a 5-0 thumping of their opposition. Mitchell Johnson played a key role during the series, picking up 37 wickets en route a Player of the Series performance.

Mitchell Johnson reveals CSK star Shane Watson's inspired change that kicked off Ashes heroics

Speaking to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Shane Watson on his podcast Lessons Learnt with the Greats, Mitchell Johnson opened up on his 2013-14 Ashes heroics, which helped Australia regain the urn. England had come into the series on the back of an impressive 3-0 Ashes win at home earlier in the year and bowled out the hosts for 295 thanks to Stuart Broad's six-wicket haul. The visitors were set to close in on Australia's total at 87/3, with Michael Carberry set at the crease despite the dismissals of Alastair Cook, Joe Root and Ian Bell. Mitchell Johnson said that he was bowling over the wicket to Carberry, who was blocking everything that came his way, not giving the left-arm pacer any chance for a wicket. Michael Clarke and vice-captain Shane Watson then suggested the pacer go round the wicket, which Mitchell Johnson reveals he disregarded at first.

It doesn’t get any more special than to have Mitch Johnson on this week’s episode. We have been great mates since we were 17 and now I get the honour to share his amazing insights with you all. #lessonslearnt https://t.co/rrxzX6E6oN — T20 Stars (@stars_t20) July 17, 2020

However, after another good delivery did not result in a wicket, the CSK star urged Mitchell Johnson to make a change, and it reaped rewards instantly. With Mitchell Johnson coming round the wicket, Carberry nicked one to Shane Watson at first slip to trigger a collapse handing Australia the advantage. England slipped from 87/3 to 91/8 in the space of four overs before being bowled out for 136. Mitchell Johnson picked up four in the first innings before picking up a fifer in the second innings to hand Australia a whopping 381-run win. Mitchell Johnson credited Michael Clarke and Shane Watson for their excellent leadership and said that his job was not to bowl dot balls but to pick wickets, make batsmen jump and feel uncomfortable while playing him.

Shane Watson to play under MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL 2020

While Shane Watson retired from international cricket in 2016, he continued to ply his trade in franchise leagues across the globe. Having played for the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, the former Australian all-rounder was snapped up MS Dhoni's CSK in the 2018 IPL Auction for ₹4 crore. During his time with CSK, Watson has scored 953 runs in just 32 matches, scoring two centuries. The former Australian captain's contribution helped CSK win the IPL in 2018. Watson was set to feature in the IPL 2020 slated to begin in Match, but the tournament was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au)