Mitchell Johnson Reveals 'murky' Situation In Australia Team; 'Why Didn’t That Apply To..'

Australia on Saturday lost the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. After the defeat, several former cricketers questioned Australia's selection for the first match in Nagpur. Much of the criticism surrounded the selection of opener David Warner and the exclusion of in-form player Travis Head. Mitchell Johnson is among those who slammed captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald for picking Warner in the final XI.

Johnson said he would drop Warner from the final XI and elevate Matthew Renshaw to open in order for Head to play in the middle order. Johnson further questioned Warner's selection saying why was he even picked if the selection was based on players' previous form in the subcontinent.

"I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order. If it’s about a horses for courses policy based on the previous form in the subcontinent, why didn’t that apply to Warner? That’s where it got murky for me," Johnson wrote in the West Australian.

Warner performed poorly in the first Test match in Nagpur, where he could amass just 11 runs for his team. Warner was dismissed for just 1 run in the first innings and then was sent back for 10 runs in the third innings with Australia getting bowled out for 91. It was not just Warner but the entire Australian batting lineup, except for Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, failed to show up with the bat.

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the first Test is concerned, India won the match by innings and 132 runs. India started the game by dismissing the Australians out for 177 runs and then amassing a mammoth 400 runs to take a 223-run lead in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball as they picked eight wickets between them. Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century to help India post the huge total. Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with the bat as they scored a half-century each.

The Australians then got bowled out for just 91 runs. It was their lowest Test score while playing in India. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third and final innings to help rattle the Australian batting lineup. Apart from Steve Smith, none of the Aussie batsmen were able to negate the spin offered on the Nagpur pitch. Jadeja also pitched in by picking two wickets in the final innings. He was named the player of the match for his all-round performance. Thanks to the victory, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest.

Image: AP/bcci.tv