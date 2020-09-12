Aus Vs Eng: Mitchell Marsh Confident On Batting Consistently At Number 5 In ODIs

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said that he feels confident about doing a consistent job for the side at the number five batting position. Marsh had scored a match-winning 73 in the first ODI against arch-rivals England after the visitors looked in a spot of bother at 123/5.

"This format has certainly been the one I've been most consistent in. I take great confidence in that. I don't look up my stats too much but certainly, love this format. I certainly know I'm being given this opportunity again, batting at number five is a role I've done for most of my career in one-day cricket and I certainly feel really confident I can play my role for the team there," ESPNCricinfo quoted Marsh as saying. "It's not about me going out there and playing every game to try and cement my spot. It's about playing to the best of my ability to make sure I'm contributing to wins for Australia. If you do that, your position in the team takes care of itself," he added. "Yesterday I tried to take the situation out of it, the fact we'd lost a couple of wickets, and just try to take it as deep as possible," he said. "Glenn's innings was amazing and really took the pressure off at times, allowed me to just keep batting. It would have been nice to capitalise at the end and get a few more but was rapt with the partnership I had with Maxi to get us into a really good position," Marsh said.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st ODI at the Old Trafford and elected to field first. His decision seemed to be spot on as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as the former world champions lost half their side for 123. Middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) then added 126 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as the Aussies finished their innings at 294/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they lost all their top-order batsmen very quickly and were staring down the barrel at 57/4. Opener Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings then added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. However, Bairstow's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the contest and even though Billings (118) tried his level best to anchor the English run chase, he waged a lone battle as he did not receive any support from the other end as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 275/9 in their 50 overs.

The five-time world champions won the contest by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

