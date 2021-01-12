Mitchell Marsh Sells Swanky Perth House With Indian Ocean View For Whopping ₹8.94 Crore

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is currently busy playing for the Perth Scorchers in the ongoing BBL 200-21. Marsh returned to play in the BBL 2021 after being sidelined by an ankle injury during the Dream11 IPL 2020 while playing for the Hyderabad side. Recently Marsh extended his stay with the Perth Scorchers by signing for the team for the next four seasons. The 29-year-old is currently is in his 10th season with the Scorchers.

Mitchell Marsh sells his Perth house

Despite signing with the Perth based franchise for the next four seasons, Marsh recently sold his East Fremantle investment property. According to a report by watoday.com.au, the allrounder who bought the house back in 2012, sold the property for a whopping ₹8.94 crores ($1.59 million).

As per the information provided by the website, the two-storey home has a big backyard, four bedrooms and two bathrooms, but the key attraction of the 802-square-metre property is its 180-degree views taking in the Swan River, the Indian Ocean, the Perth cityscape and the Fremantle Port. The Swan and East Fremantle Yacht Clubs, cafes, parks and the river are just a short walk from the property.

Mitchell Marsh IPL 2020 price

The Hyderabad franchise signed the Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for ₹ 2 crores during the IPL 2020 auction. However, he sustained an ankle injury during the franchise's first clash against Bangalore as he landed awkwardly just after bowling his first delivery of the match.

Perth Scorchers squad

The Perth Scorchers are having a terrific run in the tournament currently. They are on a five-match winning streak after beating the Hobart Hurricanes by 9 wickets in the latest clash. Here's a look at the entire Perth Scorchers squad for the rest of the BBL 2021.

The players in the Perth Scorchers squad are: Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye.

Mitchell Marsh career stats

Speaking about Mitchell Marsh's career stats, the 29-year-old has played 32 Test matches scoring 1260 runs. Coming to the shorter format, Marsh has played 60 ODI matches scoring 1615 runs, while in T20Is the all-rounder has scored 258 runs from 15 matches. Coming to his bowling, the lanky cricketer bowls medium pace and has so far picked up 42 Test wickets, 49 ODI wickets and 7 T20I wickets.

Image: Mitchell Marsh / Instagram

