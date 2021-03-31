Mitchell Marsh To Skip IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Rope In Jason Roy As Replacement

In what comes as a huge blow to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, ace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the IPL 2021, just a week before commencement of the T20 league. Confirming the same, the franchise announced that Marsh, who had missed nearly the entire last season, has decided to skip the upcoming edition due to personal reasons. The Sunrisers, led by David Warner, have roped in English opener Jason Roy as a replacement.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. On the other hand, Jason Roy who has been in red-hot form for England in the recent limited-overs series against India, made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. The English opener has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore.

IPL to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter