Mitchell McClenaghan's 'provocative' Tweet On India's Win Vs NZ Gets Slammed By Netizens

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan's latest tweet on India's victory against New Zealand has not gone down well with the fans who flooded social media with messages over what the Kiwi pacer wrote. Recently Mitchell McClenaghan was in news for calling India vs New Zealand T20I series meaningless. The Kiwis had lost the T20I series 3-0.

Fans slam Mitchell McClenaghan for tweet supporting Team India

Mitchell McClenaghan in his tweet wrote that he was excited to see India beating the ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at home in their own conditions.

Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in there own conditions. Congrats 👏 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 7, 2021

Following the Tweet, fans hit back at the Kiwi and former Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer and here's what they had to say

Disappointed for you not even making into a team that has a population of just 5 millions — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2021

As a @BLACKCAPS fan, I have to say I'm very disappointed in you tweeting something provocative like this



That's not what were are. As skipper Kane Williamson always says: learn to accept defeat with grace and give credit to the opposition where it's due when we've been outplayed — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) December 7, 2021

Yah beating the so called world test champion who have never won a series overseas except defeating non full strenght england in 3 days is so good. Laugh Out Loud — Aman Goyal (@aman_goyal188) December 7, 2021

When was the last time the world champion won a test match in India? Ohhh being lucky doesn't count here... Ooops. — no_way (@no_way0101) December 7, 2021

Recap of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test

2nd Test Team saw India inflicting a crushing 372-run defeat on the World Test champions New Zeland at Wankhede on Monday. The victory also saw them winning the two-match Test series 1-0. After putting up 325 runs on board in the first innings, Team India bowlers bundled out New Zealand for just 62 runs in the first innings. Team India skipper Virat Kohli however decided not to follow on, and bat out the opposition by opting to bat in the second innings. Mayank Agarwal continued his fine form with the bat, scoring 62 off 108 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara who opened the innings fell three runs short of his fifty which would have been his first in the Test series.

After Pujara's dismissal, it was Shubman Gill's turn to attack the opposition bowlers scoring 47 runs off 75 balls. India skipper Virat Kohli failed to get past the half-century mark yet again getting out for 36 runs off 84 balls. Axar Patel switched on the T20 mode scoring 41 runs off 26 balls to give India a 540-run lead, post which Virat Kohli declared the innings.

After batting it was the turn of Indian bowlers to do their part as they chipped with wickets at regular intervals to dismantle the Kiwi batting lineup. India's ace spinner R Ashwin stood out by leading the way in terms of picking up wickets. By the end of the match, the off-spinner picked up 4 wickets for just 34 runs. Jayant Yadav cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4/49 while Axar Patel picked up 1 wicket.



Image: AP/Twitter/@BCCI