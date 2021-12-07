Last Updated:

Mitchell McClenaghan's 'provocative' Tweet On India's Win Vs NZ Gets Slammed By Netizens

Mitchell McClenaghan wrote in his tweet that he was excited to see India beating the ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at home in their own conditions.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Mitchell McClenaghan trolled by fans

Image: AP/ Twitter/@BCCI


New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan's latest tweet on India's victory against New Zealand has not gone down well with the fans who flooded social media with messages over what the Kiwi pacer wrote. Recently Mitchell McClenaghan was in news for calling India vs New Zealand T20I series meaningless. The Kiwis had lost the T20I series 3-0.

Fans slam Mitchell McClenaghan for tweet supporting Team India 

Mitchell McClenaghan in his tweet wrote that he was excited to see India beating the ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at home in their own conditions.

Following the Tweet, fans hit back at the Kiwi and former Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer and here's what they had to say

 

 

 

 

Recap of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test

2nd Test Team saw India inflicting a crushing 372-run defeat on the World Test champions New Zeland at Wankhede on Monday. The victory also saw them winning the two-match Test series 1-0. After putting up 325 runs on board in the first innings, Team India bowlers bundled out New Zealand for just 62 runs in the first innings. Team India skipper Virat Kohli however decided not to follow on, and bat out the opposition by opting to bat in the second innings. Mayank Agarwal continued his fine form with the bat, scoring 62 off 108 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara who opened the innings fell three runs short of his fifty which would have been his first in the Test series.

READ | IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel hands over his Test jersey and 10-fer ball for MCA museum

After Pujara's dismissal, it was Shubman Gill's turn to attack the opposition bowlers scoring 47 runs off 75 balls. India skipper Virat Kohli failed to get past the half-century mark yet again getting out for 36 runs off 84 balls. Axar Patel switched on the T20 mode scoring 41 runs off 26 balls to give India a 540-run lead, post which Virat Kohli declared the innings. 

READ | IND vs NZ: 'Benched' Mitchell Santner wins hefty cash award for brilliant fielding effort

After batting it was the turn of Indian bowlers to do their part as they chipped with wickets at regular intervals to dismantle the Kiwi batting lineup. India's ace spinner R Ashwin stood out by leading the way in terms of picking up wickets.  By the end of the match, the off-spinner picked up 4 wickets for just 34 runs. Jayant Yadav cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4/49 while Axar Patel picked up 1 wicket.

Image: AP/Twitter/@BCCI

READ | IND vs NZ: Mitchell McClenaghan calls Kiwis' series defeat 'meaningless'; Here's why
READ | Ex-Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan booed by fans on social media; here is why
Tags: Mitchell McCLenaghan, India, New Zealand
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com