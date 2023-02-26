Mitchell Starc & Boys Send Wishes From India To Aussie Women Ahead Of T20 WC Final; WATCH

The Australian Women's team has reached yet another final of an ICC event after beating India in the semis of the Women's T20 World Cup. Australia are all set to lock horns against South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. The match will take place in Newlands, Capetown at 6:30 PM IST. Ahead of the crucial contest, the members of the Australian men's team that is currently touring India for a Test series sent wishes to their women counterparts. Mitchell Starc is among the players who wished the Australian women's team all the best for the final.

It is important to note that Starc's wife Alyssa Healy is also part of the Australian squad that will play the final against South Africa on Sunday. In a video shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon can also be heard wishing the women's team for the crucial contest. "Go on Mrs. Starc," Lyon says in the video.

Mitch Starc, Nathon Lyon and all the Aussie boys over in India are right behind the @AusWomenCricket team in tonight's #T20WorldCup final 💪 pic.twitter.com/6prKfK3xc1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 26, 2023

The Australian Women's Cricket Team, also known as the Southern Stars, is the national cricket team representing Australia in women's cricket. The Australian women's side is one of the most successful women's cricket teams in the world. The Australian Women's Cricket Team has won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup a record seven times. They won the World Cup in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022.

The team has also won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup five times. They won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. The team is currently ranked number one in both the ICC Women's ODI rankings and in the ICC Women's T20 rankings.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women: Full squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas.

Image: AP/Twitter/cricket.com.au

