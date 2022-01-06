Mitchell Starc Averages Higher Than Virat Kohli Since 2019; 'rubbish Comparison', Say Fans

In a recent stat that has many cricket fans in shock, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has had a better Test batting average than Virat Kohli since the start of 2019. Starc has an average of 38.63 while Kohli has an average of 37.17. India's Test skipper has come under fire for his lacklustre performances over the past few years in Test matches. But netizens said that while he has not performed at the top of his game it is unfair to compare Mitchell Starc and Kohli and some even called it a 'rubbish comparison'.

C'mon @7Cricket ,Don't be stupid... Don't compare Goat with the Donkey... @imVkohli is a legend... — Nilesh dhande (@Nileshdhande10) January 6, 2022

In the Same period Australia lost 2 series agnst India at home and fortress — Msd Virat Fan (@PlayingXI3) January 6, 2022

And also compare the #decade average.

No one can match the #KingKohli — NAWAZ AHMED 🇮🇳 (@nawaz_ahmed_25) January 6, 2022

Wow, You people are comparing Starc with Kohli. LOL — RAJNEESH KUMAR (@ImRajneeshkumar) January 6, 2022

Still doesn't change the fact , Australia was thrashed by India at their backyard

Am i right , @Gmaxi_32 ??? #AUSvENG 😛 — Dev-02 (@Sam00838962) January 6, 2022

Such a rubbish comparison,,why you comparing like that.? — Gopi (@Gopi238243385) January 6, 2022

Please compare number of matches won by Australia v/s India in the same period.

Only thing that matters. — Srikanth T K (@srikanthjdl) January 6, 2022

Still we dominate uu

And will do it so

This comparison is a childish one 🤣🤣🤣 — Round_the_wicket (@Round_theWicket) January 6, 2022

Still we beat 2018/19 & 2020/21 LOL — ⚠️miAjay (@coolmumbai1) January 6, 2022

Kohli has not been in great form with the bat in Test matches the entire year. He has struggled a lot even in the series that India has won. In fact, he has not scored a century in the past two years which is a little bit of a troubling sign for a player who otherwise is one of the most reliable with the bat. But his contribution to the team goes beyond just scoring runs as he is a very vital part of the team. Many players look to him for his leadership and guidance and his decision making is also crucial to the team. Plus, once he finds his form, there are not many people who can slow him down let alone stop him.

Virat Kohli Test career: Gavaskar's words of advice for Kohli

Former India cricket player and legend Sunil Gavaskar has some words of advice for the Test skipper in that he should give Sachin Tendulkar a call to wish him a Happy New Year. And maybe while he's on the call he can then pick Tendulkar's brain about how he changed his technique back in 2003-04 against Australia. The same series where he went on to score 241 not out in the first innings and then 60 not out in the second.

"It would be fantastic if he calls Sachin Tendulkar up to wish him a Happy New Year and during that talk, maybe just check up with him on how he curbed his off-side shots in the year 2003-04 against Australia. He was getting out caught in covers or caught behind and then, in the fourth Test match, he decided he's not going to play through covers. He was only going to play through mid-on or maybe straighter and on the inside. And what did he end up with? 241 not out in the first innings, and 60-something not out (60*) in the second," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

