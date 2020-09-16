Eng Vs Aus: Mitchell Starc Gets His Revenge, Bowls A Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Tom Curran

Mitchell Starc had an outstanding day with the ball in hand during the series-deciding third ODI against arch-rivals England at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. He narrowly missed out on a hat-trick but put the hosts on the back foot straightaway when he accounted for Jason Roy and Joe Root in the first two deliveries of the contest. However, it was his 'perfect yorker' to dismiss Tom Curran that stood out the most.

'The perfect yorker!'

This happened in the 47th over of the first innings. On the first delivery, Curran seemed to have made a statement by smashing Starc over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. But, little did he know what had awaited him the following delivery. On the second ball, the elegant left-arm pacer got his revenge as he bowled a faster one full and straight as a clueless batsman looked to defend the ball but to no avail as he was done by the speed of what was a perfect yorker that ended up uprooting his centre pole. He went back for a run-a-ball 19.

Bairstow's ton takes England to 302/7

English skipper Eoin Morgan won a crucial toss and elected to bat first and after the hosts were two down with nothing on the board, Morgan, and opener Jonny Bairstow added 67 runs for the third-wicket stand before the former was dismissed. The top-ranked ODI side also lost the prized wicket of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler in no time before Bairstow took matters into his own hands and played a counter-attacking knock. It eventually paid off as he brought up an outstanding century before being castled by a superb delivery from Pat Cummins. The limited-overs specialist top-scored for England with a 126-ball 112 at a strike rate of 88.9 that included 12 boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Brilliant contributions from Sam Billings (57) and a stellar cameo from tail-ender Chris Woakes lower down the order helped England post 302/7 in their 50 overs. Woakes' quickfire knock is what really stood out the most at the backend of the English innings. He remained unbeaten on 53 off 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 135.9 that included six boundaries.

