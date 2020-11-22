Mitchell Starc Cheers For Wife Alyssa Healy From Stands After She Scores A Blistering Ton

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is known for his ability to bowl yorkers at will but this time, he fulfilled the role of a dutiful husband as he was seen cheering for his cricketer wife Alyssa Healy from the stands.

Starc applauds his better half Alyssa from the stands

This happened during the 55th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) where the Sydney Sixers had taken on Melbourne Stars at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging total of 179, the sixers got over the line by five wickets riding on an outstanding century from Alyssa Healy who made this run-chase a one-sided contest with an incredible knock of a 52-ball 111 at a strike rate of 213.46 including 15 boundaries and five maximums.

However, what really stood out here was that Healy's spouse Starc was seen clapping for her from the stands after she had completed her century. The video of this adorable moment was posted by the Women's Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

HEALY HUNDRED!



She brings up a superb century off just 48 balls. What a legend #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/ftTQwCcpIq — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 22, 2020

The wicket-keeper batter had completed had breached the three-figure mark off just 48 deliveries and this was her fourth ton in the WBBL. At the same time, this was also the fourth-fastest century in the history of the tournament as well.

READ: Aakash Chopra Criticises Youngster Prithvi Shaw For A Casual Approach In Dream11 IPL 2020

Sydney Sixers in this year's WBBL

Even though the Sixers managed to win the contest but it was just not enough to seal a playoff berth this season as the Ellyse Perry-led side finished fifth in the points table with 14 points in their tally. Even though the Sydney Sixers have been knocked out from this year's competition but they did sign off with a consolation win over the table-toppers Melbourne Stars who have 19 points from 14 games.



Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.