Mitchell Starc Incredibly Revisits All Of His Hit Wicket Dismissals So Far; Watch Video

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is arguably one of the best bowlers in world cricket right now. The left-arm pacer has been extremely consistent in all forms of the game for almost a decade now. Mitchell Starc is known for his toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers. The southpaw, who has the ability to consistently bowl over 90 mph, was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

England vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc claims Jonny Bairstow's wicket via 'hit wicket'

Mitchell Starc is currently a part of the Australian squad that is touring England for playing limited-overs cricket. The visitors lost the three-match T20I series 1-2. However, Mitchell Starc was at his usual best as with his raw pace and lethal bouncers.

During the second T20I at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, Mitchell Starc bowled a vicious bouncer to Jonny Bairstow, which the Englishman tried to pull but ended up getting dismissed via hit wicket. On the penultimate ball of the third over, the prolific left-arm seamer banged the ball in short and it zipped past Jonny Bairstow's attempted hook. However, the opener attempted the shot very late and by the time he realised what had happened, he had ended up shattering the stumps with his bat during his follow-through. What looked to be promising innings till that point of time, came to an abrupt end as Jonny Bairstow had to take a long walk back to the dugout.

This is not the first time Mitchell Starc has dismissed a batsman via hit wicket. Mitchell Starc has done it a couple of times in the past as well which was revealed by the pacer himself in a video posted by cricket.com.au on its Twitter handle. In the video, Mitchell Starc revisited the instances where he dismissed the batsman through the hit wicket mode.

Mitchell Starc said that a couple of years ago he had dismissed a Sri Lankan batsman in the same fashion during a Test match in Canberra. Mitchell Starc further said that he had claimed wickets via hit wicket on one or two occasions in Sheffield Shield cricket as well, which were pretty similar to Jonny Bairstow's dismissal. In the end, he cheekily said that Jonny Bairstow wasn't the first batsman that he dismissed through hit wicket.

Turns out Mitchell Starc has done this quite a few times! #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/iNXuv6w8LA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 7, 2020

The focus now shifts to Manchester where England and Australia will compete in a three-match ODI series after which a number of players from both the squads will fly to the UAE for the IPL 2020. Jonny Bairstow is a crucial member of the SRH squad for IPL 2020 and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Hyderabad-based franchise go in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP