Mitchell Starc Leaves Glenn McGrath Behind To Equal Lasith Malinga's Record

Mitchell Starc was at his devastating best against the West Indies in the 1st ODI as Australia won the match by 133 runs to go up 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. Starc returned with figures of 5/48 from 8 overs as West Indies chasing a revised target of 257 to win were bundled out for 123 runs. Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets, while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh picked up one wicket apiece.

Mitchell Starc overtakes Glenn McGrath’s ODI record

The five-wicket haul in the 1st ODI was Starc's eighth in the ODI career. With today's performance, the left-handed pacer overtook former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath’s seven five-wicket hauls. The 31-year-old took just 97 ODIs to reach the mark. He is now joint fifth for most ODI five-fors with Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.One more five-wicket haul in the series will help him equal third-placed Brett Lee and Shahid Afridi, while two five-wicket hauls in the series will bring him behind Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

To reach the top of the list he needs to take five more five-wicket hauls which will leave behind Pakistan great Waqar Younis. Lasith Malinga took his eighth five-for in his 208th ODI, while Muralitharan achieved the feat in his 232nd match and Afridi did it in 334th match. Three of Starc’s five-wicket hauls have come in World Cup events giving him the record for the most in tournament history. The pacer is the World Cup’s fifth-greatest wicket-taker with 49 scalps.

Recap of Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI

Australia under stand-in skipper Alex Carey won the toss and opted to bat first. Carey led from the front scoring a half-century and stitched a 104-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ashton Turner to lead the tourists to 252-9 in their 49 overs. Carey took over the captaincy for the first time in a one-day international from Aaron Finch who was ruled out of the match with a knee injury. Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. took 5-39, a maiden five-wicket bag in a one-day international.

West Indies run chase began on a disastrous note with Starc dismissing Evin Lewis with the first ball of the innings. He then bowled Jason Mohammed with a classic in-swinger. Shimron Hetmeyer (11) was removed by Hazlewood, while Nicolas Pooran fell lbw to Starc for a duck in the fifth over. The half of the West Indies side was back to the Pavillion with just 23 runs on board. Dwayne Bravo was dismissed by Hazlewood in the sixth over with the Australian quickie picking three wickets for three runs when he dismissed Jason Holder two overs later. Captain Kieron Pollard provided resistance scoring 56 runs. He put on a 68 run stand for the seventh wicket with Alzarri Joseph (17). In the end Australia ran out comfortable winners.



Image: AP