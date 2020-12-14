Mitchell Starc Names Kiwi Mastermind Behind Resurgence Post 2018-19 Loss To India

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Australia's Mitchell Starc has established himself as the spearhead of the country's bowling attack, and has a significant role to play, especially in red-ball cricket. The star bowler has often been subjected to criticism for his ordinary outings in the format. However, he has made a thumping comeback after his form slumped in 2018. Mitchell Starc revealed the revamped approach that enabled him to bounce back in such a spectacular fashion.
The left-arm pacer is Australia's best bet when it comes to picking up wickets. His captains have always tossed the ball to him under crucial stages of matches, and he has seldom disappointed. However, in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the bowler revealed a few changes that he has implemented in his approach, that have benefitted his overall game as well as mindset.
Mitchell Starc revealed that the last time India toured Australia (2018-19) he made the mistake of listening and reading to a lot of opinions of the media. He referred to them as unnecessary voices and feels that it had a negative impact on his bowling. The player reckons that his move of getting off Twitter has paid dividends and that it can also be justified through his exceptional preferences post the India tour.
Mitchell Starc is of the opinion that this changed method has helped him play the game with a clearer mindset, allowing him to bowl the way he wants to. The speedster revealed that whenever in doubt, he often speaks to his partner, Alyssa Healy or to Andre Adams, who is the bowling coach of the New South Wales side. Adams has been instrumental in making Starc a force to reckon with in world cricket. Mitchell Starc will now be eying to contribute for his side in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 Test matches.
After battling it out in six entertaining limited-overs contest, the two star-studded sides will lock horns in the much-awaited Test series. The opening match of the series will mark the first day and night Test between the two countries. The India vs Australia pink ball Test will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17. The Indian team impressed in their second three-day tour game and looked ready for the four-match series.
