Mitchell Starc Names THIS Australian Cricketer As The Most Technically Sound Batter

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc recently opined that Australian women’s national team skipper Meg Lanning is a batter possessing the most sound batting technique. Lanning has been an integral member of the Aussie women’s squad ever since she made her debut as a teenager back in the year 2010.

In 88 ODIs and 113 T20Is, the now 29-year-old has racked up nearly 7000 runs with 16 centuries and 29 half-centuries to show for his efforts. Even as she’s approaching the 4000-run landmark in ODI format, the right-hander is 57 runs short of 300 T20I runs as well. Lanning has also played five Test matches for Australia, scoring 240 runs with a top score of 57.

Mitchell Starc, who’s currently partaking in the Ashes, put forth his opinions on Lanning during an interview. “Meg Lanning is right up there,” Starc was quoted as saying.

As far as Starc is concerned, the left-armed pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. He has picked up 14 wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 2.74. In fact, he picked up a wicket in the very first ball he bowled in the series.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell all praise for 'superstar' Meg Lanning

Earlier this year, Lanning also invoked praise from Glenn Maxwell, who’s currently in action in the Big Bash League where he leading the Melbourne Stars. Maxwell went down the memory lane and recalled an incident when Lanning smashed him all around the park during a school game.

“Yeah, she is an absolute superstar. We’re lucky enough to have her back at Stars (Melbourne Stars in WBBL). I actually played against her when she was in high school. I was actually playing ‘crusaders’ and she was in year ten, but was asked to play in the year 11-12 boys’ side,” Maxwell had said.

“I had to bowl to her and I was like ‘I am a U-19 state cricketer, what’s going on? And she absolutely crunched me and smacked me everywhere; smacked me out of the attack. From that day, I have never ever underestimated Meg Lanning ever again,” Maxwell added.

Image: AP