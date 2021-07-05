Mitchell Starc Opens Up On Australia's Preparation For T20 WC And Quarantine Challenge

With the dates and the venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup announced, the Australia team is set to begin their preparation starting with a five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean. Ahead of the start of the series, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc spoke about how the upcoming series presents a perfect opportunity for the team to tune their game before the mega event in UAE and Oman. The five match Australia vs West Indies T20I series between both teams will be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium, which will be followed by the ODI series that is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Mitchell Starc on Australia's preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup

The Australian team taking on the West Indies side will feature lot of fresh faces following the absence of some of the key players. The likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis who were last seen during the IPL 2020 had pulled out from the tour due to various reasons.

Ahead of the series Starc spoke about how the upcoming matches will be a great opportunity for the team a start preparations with a bit of more focus on the upcoming World Cup. He also said that it would be nice to see the team get into the rhythm of T20 cricket before the start of the mega event.

Speaking about the team Starc said "It's been quite a close and relaxed group, the last week once we got to the West Indies. It certainly wasn't the first time that people have met each other. We have all played against each other or been around the group before and for the guys who might be in this T20 group for the first time it's a fantastic opportunity to put the foot forward and take a World Cup spot".

He further said that " There are 10 T20I matches (West Indies and Bangladesh) it doesn't happen quite often. I have played 10 T20I internationals in the past five years and so it's great preparation for the World Cup and a good chance to try out few things. We want to try and win the series but there's also a chance to put few things in place like combinations for the World Cup and so it's going to be an exciting series".

Mitchell Starc ready to face quarantine challenge between T20 World cup and Test campaign

Staying ready for playing all the three formats of cricket is no easy task especially during the quarantine and Starc is prepared to make some adjustments to be ready for a jam-packed schedule ahead. Following the conclusion of World Cup, the pacer is likely to feature in a one-off test against Afghanistan.

If Australia does reach T20 World Cup final on November 14 they will have just 13 days before the one-off Test. However, the mandatory quarantine period for travellers in Australia is 14 days. As per the report in Espncricinfo Cricket Australia will be left with one option which is to try and gain exemption for the Test to be played under the quarantine rules.

Speaking about the same Starc said "It's a very interesting one. I'm sure Cricket Australia are thinking about it and putting plans in place. The way of the world at the moment throws up a lot hurdles and then you are throwing two weeks of quarantine like we are going to have to do coming back from this tour as well, there's a lot of question marks".