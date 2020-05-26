Mitchell Starc Ready To Beat India In Pink-ball Test During Upcoming Australian Summer

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has widely impacted immediate international cricketing activities by bringing it to a standstill. Moreover, even future cricket tours, including the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia, are uncertain at the moment. While Cricket Australia are reportedly planning out ways to save their 2020-21 home summer, which includes a lucrative Test series against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has already made his intentions clear regarding the proposed tour.

Mitchell Starc ready for challenge against Virat Kohli and co.

The Indian cricket team are scheduled to tour Australia to play three T20Is, a T20 World Cup, three ODIs and a four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series. While the T20 World Cup is likely to be called off by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia are reportedly contemplating to host India in five Test matches at a single venue, which would also include a Day-Night contest at the Adelaide Oval. While speaking with Cricket Australia, Mitchell Starc recently revealed that he is excited and looking forwards to unleash the pink Kookaburra ball against the Indians, should the tour proceed as currently being planned.

In the interview, Mitchell Starc said that India vs Australia contests are always loved by fans as it provides a healthy competition between bat and ball. The left-arm pacer further claimed that the proposed pink-ball match between the two nations will be exciting for the players as well as the fans. However, he added that even though India has played a Day-Night Test before, it will be advantage Australia this time because of the hosts' impeccable track record at the format.

Mitchell Starc excited for Virat Kohli and co., watch video

Pink-Ball stats: India and Australia

India made their pink-ball debut at the Eden Gardens in November 2019 against Bangladesh. On the back of Virat Kohli’s 136, the home side trumped the visitors by an innings and 46 runs. On the other hand, Australia are also unbeaten and have not lost any of their 7 Day-Night affairs ever since they played their first match in 2015.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on T20 World Cup and Australia tour

Regarding the proposed Australia series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly believes that India's tour scheduled to be held later this year might be shortened due to the global pandemic. Sourav Ganguly also said that they will have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines for Indian players, which would already amount to extending the tour for Virat Kohli and co.

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter