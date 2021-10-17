Mitchell Starc Reveals His Role For Australia Hasn't Changed Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has said that his role with the ball in the upcoming T20 World Cup will remain the same, where he will try to pick wickets in the powerplay and then return to bowl in the death overs. Starc, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said his role in white-ball cricket hasn't changed much over the last 10 years, adding that it gives him a lot of clarity and helps him keep his plans simple. The Australian pace bowler said playing in the T20 World Cup won't change his game plan much as he likes playing in the shorter formats more than Test cricket.

"I've always tried to keep my cricket simple and I'm not someone who comes out with 24 different types of slow balls, certainly for T20 cricket. I've got a bit of speed on my side and focus on obviously my death bowling as well so I think that's key for me, focus on doing a few things really well rather than doing a lot of things okay," Starc said about his bowling plans for the World Cup.

Starc will return to play in the ICC T20 World Cup after a gap of seven years as he last featured in the marquee event back in 2014. Starc missed out on the 2016 T20 World Cup due to an injury. However, Starc regularly represents Australia in white-ball cricket and he was also part of the previous two 50-over World Cups in 2015 and 2019, where he finished as joint highest wicket-taker, respectively. Starc was part of the Australian team that recently played a bilateral T20I series against West Indies. During the series, Starc became the first Australian bowler to reach 50 wickets in T20Is.

Australia in T20 World Cup

Australia will start its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23. Before its opening match against Proteas, Australia will play two warmup games against New Zealand and India to prepare for the World Cup.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

