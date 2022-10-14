England and Australia are currently involved in the final match of the T20I series which is being currently played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. England had already pocketed the series after winning the first two encounters, while Australia look to salvage pride before the T20 World Cup campaign gets underway. There was no shortage of action in Australia vs England match with Mitchell Starc going after England skipper Jos Buttler.

Australia vs England T20I: Mitchell Starc issues warning to Jos Buttler

The verbal exchange between Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler happened during the fifth over of the AUS vs ENG match. Starc, while having an exchange with Buttler asked him to stay in the crease at the non-striker’s end. Buttler in his response to Starc said that he didn't think he was leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end. The pictures of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media.

Mitchell Starc tells England captain Jos Buttler not to leave his crease early at the non-striker’s end.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/27JH9E5WV1 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 14, 2022

In the past, there have been mankad incidents involving Jos Buttler. The most famous incident is the one from the 2019 IPL during Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match. Ravichandran Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end for leaving the crease before he had hit his delivery stride. The run-out, which was called as 'Mankad', witnessed divided opinions amongst the cricket fraternity. While Ashwin was slammed for his act, the cricketer stood firm on the fact that he did not do anything wrong. The MCC later said in a media statement that mankad was treated as an unfair mode of dismissal but it has now been moved to Law 38, which concerns run-outs.

England captain had commented on the run-out and said that he will call the batsman back if run-out takes place on his watch.

"No, I am calling the batsman back. No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavoury times." the 32-year-old Buttler told TalkSPORT.

Australia vs England match highlights

Australia after winning the toss in the final T20I match asked England to bat first. The match was reduced to 12 overs due to rain. Jos Buttler top-scored for the team with 65 runs of 41 balls and stayed unbeaten. Malan scored 23 off 19 balls, while Stokes ended up unbeaten on 17 off 10 balls. Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up one wicket each. At the time of writing Australia were reduced to 30/3 while chasing 130 runs for victory. Chris Woakes accounted for all three wickets dismissing Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.