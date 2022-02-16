Mitchell Starc's Haywire Ball Leaves Harbhajan Singh Short Of Words; See His Reaction

Australia is dominating the visiting Sri Lanka team in the T20 series as the host raced took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The 3rd T20I match on Tuesday saw Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. However, the one thing that the fans will remember the match will be for Mitchell Starc's wayward delivery which even the wicketkeeper failed to stop.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Watch Mitchell Starc ball that went completely wrong

The Mitchell Starc ball incident happened during the 18th over of the Sri Lanka innings when the pacer was bowling the last over of his spell. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka who was at the strikers end was looking to score quick runs. Starc who was steaming in to deliver the fifth ball of the over tried to bowl an off-cutter however, his attempt to roll the finger over the ball went horribly wrong as the delivery slipped out of the pacer’s hands and went wide which even the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade failed to reach. Australia conceded four byes with the delivery called no-ball. Mitchell Starc conceded 30 runs in 4 overs and did not pick up a single wicket.

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!"



Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

Harbhajan Singh reacts to Mitchell Starc's wayward delivery

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and reacted to the video of Mitchell Starc ball which went viral. Harbhajan used dizzy face, facepalm and what happened emoji to describe the video

AUS vs SL: Highlights

The T20 World Cup champion Australians won the toss, decided to bowl and restricted Sri Lanka to 121-6. Fast bowler Kane Richardson returned with best figures of 3-21, including two wickets in his first over. Australia on the other hand reached the target of 122 runs with 6 wickets to spare in 16.5 overs. Maxwell was the top scorer for the team with 39 runs from 26 deliveries, surviving dropped catches on 0, 9 and 22, while captain Finch scored 35 runs. Maheesh Theekshana led the Sri Lankan attack with three wickets for 24 runs. Earlier Australia won the first game of the series by 20 runs while the second match went in a Super Over after the scores were level at the end of the regulation overs. Josh Hazelwood bowled exceptionally well to win the match for the home team in super over.