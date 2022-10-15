Last Updated:

Mitchell Starc's Warning To Jos Buttler Makes Indian Fans Furious: 'I'm Not Deepti But...'

Mitchell Starc is facing the wrath of the Indian fans after he used Deepti Sharma's name to warn Jos Buttler to stay in the crease at the non-striker's end.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Mitchell Starc and Deepti Sharma

Image: Instagram@EnglandCricket, Twitter


Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is facing the wrath of the Indian fans after he used Deepti Sharma's name to warn England captain Jos Buttler to stay in the crease at the non-striker's end.

The 25-year-old Indian all-rounder became the talk of the town after she dismissed England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end for backing up too much.

Mitchell Starc faces harsh criticisms from Indian fans

As seen in the video below, Mitchell Starc can be heard warning Jos Buttler, "I'm not Deepti but I may do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early." In reply, the English skipper said, "I don't think I did." Indian fans did not take the Australian's comments nicely as they were quick to hit out at Starc for referencing Deepti in an incident where she was not even playing.

The incident had no impact on the result of the match as the third and final T20I ended with no result after the minimum number of overs were not bowled due to continuous rain. As for the series, England had already sealed it 2-0 by winning the first two matches. While the incident between Starc and Buttler made little difference to the result of the third T20I, it did reignite the 'mankading' debate after Deepti Sharma's dismissal of Charlie Dean.

What did Deepti Sharma do?

In the 44th over of the third, England women vs India women ODI, Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end after the 21-year-old backed up way too much. Until Dean was at the crease, the match was very much in the balance. However, the wicket of Dean helped the Indian women's team to dismiss the rest of England's batting and register a 16-run win in the third ODI to whitewash the series 3-0.

Due to the manner in which Dean was dismissed, several members of the English cricketing fraternity raised concerns regarding the 'spirit of the game.' While a run out at the non-striker's end was considered controversial before, it is pertinent to note that after the recent changes in rules by the MCC, such a dismissal is very much in the rules.

