Mithali Raj Admits She Doesn't Have Experience With Pink Ball Ahead Of Day-Night Test

Veteran India Women’s batter Mithali Raj has kept her fingers crossed ahead of Team India’s Day-Night Pink Ball Test against Australia Women. The match will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland from Thursday, September 30. Raj, who made his Test debut nearly two decades ago as a teenager, sounded curious as the upcoming game will be her maiden outing with the pink ball under the floodlights.

The 38-year-old, also India Women’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, is looking forward to countering the pink cherry in the twilight period.

"To be very honest. I don't have the experience of playing with the pink ball. It is going to be my first experience as well. I am quite curious to see around that period (twilight) when they say that it's going to be a little difficult. I can only say, when I experience it," Mithali was quoted as saying to the media.

India women vs Australia women: The team is quite excited, says Mithali Raj

Back in June, the Jodhpur-born Raj had a difficult outing with the bat when India faced England at the County Ground in Bristol. The right-hander managed to score a mere six runs and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone dismissed her on both instances.

But with 669 runs under her belt from 11 Test matches to go with four half-centuries and a century, Raj has ample experience to get on top of the Australian bowling attack.

"The team is quite excited. It's a different experience for us to play with the pink ball in a day-night game. Usually, the Test is played in the day and what we played against England was with the red ball. So, it is going to be very different," she added.

If Raj goes on to make 81 runs in the upcoming game, she will move up to second in the list of top run-getters for India Women in Test cricket. Currently, Sandhya Agarwal, Shantha Rangaswamy and Shubhangi Kulkarni are the top three run-scorers for the national team.

As far as the ongoing Australia tour is concerned, India will don the whites after losing the three-match ODI series 1-2. Mithali scored 63 in the first ODI but failed thereafter.

Image: AP/PTI