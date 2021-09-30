Mithali Raj & Co. 'not Used To Seeing A Pink Ball Around'; Rues Lack Of Preparation Time

The Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj has rued the lack of preparation time for the Pink-Ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium in Carrara Oval, Queensland that got underway on Thursday. India and the Aussies will be locking horns in the one-off Test match which is being played under lights but, captain Raj had already made it clear that she and her team are not used seeing a pink-ball around while addressing the media a day before the commencement of the game.

Indw vs Ausw: Mithali Raj's take on the pink-ball Test

The Indian women's team made their first-ever D/N Test appearance on Thursday but reportedly, they only got two days of training to familiarise themselves with the pink ball.

"The first training session that we had with the pink ball was yesterday. Yes, for everybody it was a little bit of a different experience because we are not so used to seeing a pink ball around. It does move quite a bit. That's pretty much the first impression of playing with a pink ball", said Mithali Raj as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We were preparing for the one-day series back home in the Bangalore camp, so it was more to do with the white ball. Of course, we tried to play a few games under the lights to get used to the day-night Test and the one-off [day-night] game in the one-day series. The preparation was more of the one-day format in the camp. Yeah, if we could have got a little more time between the last one-day [match] and the Test, it would have been quite helpful. But, again, I understand it was shortened because of Covid-19 protocols", she added.

Mithali Raj Test career

With 669 runs under her belt from 11 Test matches to go with four half-centuries and a century, Raj has ample experience to get on top of the Australian bowling attack and if she goes on to make 81 runs in the upcoming game, she will move up to second in the list of top run-getters for India Women in Test cricket. Currently, Sandhya Agarwal, Shantha Rangaswamy and Shubhangi Kulkarni are the top three run-scorers for the national team.

India Women vs Australia Women

Coming back to the live coverage of India Women vs Australia Women at Metricon Stadium, the home skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma has ensured a good start for the visitors. While publishing this copy, Mandhana was unbeaten on 47 while Verman remained not out on 11 as India are 58/0 after 13 overs.