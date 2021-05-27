Mithali Raj & Co. Sweat It Out At Hotel Ahead Of Highly-anticipated Series Against England

The Indian women's cricket team is making sure everyone remains fit in hotel quarantine by sweating it out in the gym ahead of their highly-anticipated series against England. The official Twitter handle of BCCI Women shared a short video clip on Thursday, where the team members, including senior players such as Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jhulan Goswami, could be seen training hard in the gym. "Shut the NOISE! We are INDIA," BCCI Women captioned the post.

The women's team will face England in a one-off Test, starting June 16. Both teams will then lock horns for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The ODI series will begin on June 27, a week after the conclusion of the Test match. The 50-over cricket between the two sides will be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. The T20I series between England Women and Indian Women will begin on July 9 in Northampton and the final match will be played at Chelmsford on July 14.

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on May 14 announced the teams for the one-off Test and the white-ball series against England. While Harmanpreet Kaur was named the captain of the Indian T20I squad, Mithali Raj will lead the ODI and Test squad. The girls are likely to travel to England in a chartered flight along with their male counterparts early next month.

India squad for England tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

(Image Credit: BCCIWomen/Twitter)

