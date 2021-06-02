Mithali Raj & Ramesh Powar Let Bygones Be Bygones, Say 'We Should Be Looking Forward'

India women's cricket team Test & ODI skipper Mithali Raj and the newly-appointed head coach Ramesh Powar seem to have put their differences aside ahead of their upcoming tour of England.

It so happened that Mithali Raj was benched during the all-important ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against the eventual runners-up England and it was alleged that it was Ramesh Powar and Indian eves' T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's collective decision to exclude an in-form Mithali Raj from the Playing XI as the Women In Blue went on to lose the match and bowed out of the competition.

Now, the veteran cricketer and Ramesh Powar have let bygones be bygones.

Mithali Raj & Ramesh Powar say all is well between the duo

"Well, I think can we move on from that? It has been three years, we are in 2021 and we should be looking forward now. There are many more series coming and you know, if you are repetitively asking the same question then we need to get you back from the past", said, Mithali Raj as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I would like to stop the speculation about what is happening. We interact well, otherwise, I would not have come back in women's cricket. Everyone grows up after three years. There are larger goals, bigger picture, a responsibility, and an opportunity," said Ramesh Powar as quoted by PTI.

Ramesh Powar was appointed as India women's cricket team head coach last month. The ex-Team India spinner will be assuming the role of the head coach of the Indian team ahead of the crucial ICC Women's World Cup next year. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row. He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a bowling coach.

India women's tour of England 2021

The India women's cricket team is scheduled to tour England for a one-off Test match against the England women's team that will be followed by three One Day Internationals and three T20Is from 16 June to 15 July 2021. Veteran Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian eves in the Test match and the ODI series while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the side in the T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will be competing in the longest format of the game for the first time in almost seven years. They had last played a Test match in November 2014, against South Africa.