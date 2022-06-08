Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday. The 39-year-old took to social media to thank the BCCI and her fans for the support they have shown over the years. Mithali in a statement said that she would like to stay involved in the game and contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world over.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," Mithali said in a statement.

“Each time I stepped on the girls, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.”

“I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is very bright,” she added.

Mithali Raj's stats in international cricket

Since her debut in 1999, Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 WODIs, and 89 WT20Is for India. The 39-year-old amassed 699 Test runs, 7,805 ODI runs, and 2,364 T20I runs in her career, averaging 43.68, 50.68, and 37.52, respectively. She is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket at the moment.

Mithali Raj awards and achievements

Mithali is also the recipient of several national awards, including the Arjuna Award (2003), Padma Shri (2015), and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna (2021). Mithali holds several records to her name, including most runs scored for India in all formats. She led the Indian Women's Cricket Team to their first-ever World Cup final in 2005, where they lost to Australia. She also led India to another World Cup final in 2017, this time losing to England. In 2017, Mithali was named as one of the players in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year.

