Mithali Raj Backs Women's IPL For Expanding India's Talent Pool: 'Will Be A Huge Boost'

Former India captain Mithali Raj revealed her thoughts on the Women’s IPL (WIPL) tournament, which will be organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2023 onwards. The 39-year-old cricketer recently held a question and answer session on her official Twitter handle, where she replied to many interesting questions by the fans. Meanwhile, on being asked by a fan on her views about the biggest benefit of the WIPL, Mithali responded with a long tweet.

The recently retired international cricketer suggested that the tournament will provide a huge boost to women’s cricket in the country. She added that it will help the country to increase its talent pool of women cricketers in India. Mithali further mentioned that the tournament will also make the transition process for a domestic player to international cricket much easier.

“Wipl will be a huge boost to womens cricket. One of the biggest benefit will be that the talent pool will increase and the transition for a domestic player to international will become easier . Rubbing shoulders with international stars helps in doing that (sic),” Mithali wrote.

Wipl will be a huge boost to womens cricket . One of the biggest benefit will be that the talent pool will increase and the transition for a domestic player to international will become easier . Rubbing shoulders with international stars helps in doing that . https://t.co/7mzrUKAKhw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 14, 2022

The BCCI has organised the Women’s T20 challenge tournament since 2018, which has gained much popularity and craze among sports lovers in India. Once the Women’s IPL is organised, it will go on to become one of the top T20 leagues in women’s cricket. Currently, the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia is the most popular women’s cricket league in the world.

Mithali Raj credits BCCI for opening new avenues in recent interview

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Mithali announced her retirement from international cricket last month after completing 23 long years with the India women’s squad. Following her retirement, the former India captain spoke exclusively with the Republic Media Network and divulged her thoughts on the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. Mithali credited the BCCI for opening a lot of avenues and also mentioned the WIPL.

“If you have a dream, pursue it with a lot of conviction and single-minded devotion, because there's no shortcut to success. I think coming under the BCCI has opened a lot of avenues for women cricketers with access to resources and facilities. In the past few years, we have seen the Challenger's trophy coming up and I'm sure we will soon have women's IPL,” Mithali told Republic.

Mithali ended her international career after playing over 333 matches for India women across formats. She scored 7805 runs in 232 ODI games at an average of 50.7, 699 runs in 12 Test matches, and a total of 2364 runs in 89 T20I games. Mithali memorably became the first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket.

(Image: iplt20.com/bcci.tv)