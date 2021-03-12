Mithali Raj Becomes First-ever Women's Cricketer To Score 10,000 Runs For India

India Women captain Mithali Raj scored 36 against South Africa Women in their ongoing third ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. In doing so, she breached the 10,000-run landmark for India across all international matches. Raj, who is into her 21st year in international cricket, has become the first ever Indian women cricketer to complete 10,000 across all three forms of the game.

When Mithali Raj reached 35*, she registered the 10,000th run of her international career. However, she was dismissed by South Africa’s Anne Bosch immediately thereafter when she reached 36. Raj now has 10,001 runs to her credit as she leads the all-time list among Indian women with most runs across all international forms of the game.

At the time of publishing, India Women reached 245-5 from 49.5 overs. Deepti Sharma was batting at the crease alongside Sushma Verma. The five-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Mithali Raj stats in international cricket

The Mithali Raj stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. She has played 10 Tests, 212 ODIs and 89 T20Is for India. Raj holds an average of above 50 in both Tests and ODIs, aggregating 663 and 6,974 runs in the two formats respectively. The right-hander has also compiled 2,364 T20I runs at an average of 37.52.

How much is Mithali Raj net worth?

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Mithali Raj net worth figure is estimated to be around $5 million (approximately â‚¹37 crore). This figure includes Raj's earnings from her ongoing stint as an Indian cricketer, her income from endorsements and other assets. Kreedon.com predicts that she earns an approximate â‚¹20-30 lakh through her brand endorsement deals with New Zealand-based batmakers Laver & Wood, Uber, Rio Tinto’s Australian diamonds, Royal Challenge, American Tourister, Allen Solly, So Good, NexGen Fitness Studio and Fast&Up India.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has brought the rights to produce a biopic on Mithali Raj’s life. The batswoman's luxurious Hyderabad home is reportedly worth â‚¹2.2 crores. Her car collection includes a BMW 320d worth at least â‚¹39.80 lakhs.

