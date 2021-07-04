Mithali Raj Becomes Leading Run-scorer In Women's Cricket; Beats Charlotte Edwards' Record

Having already surrendered the three-match ODI series to England Women, India Women's team on Friday managed to salvage some pride by winning the final match of the series. Brilliant batting performance from skipper Mithali Raj and opener Smriti Mandhana helped the women in blue to secure the four-wicket win with 3 balls to spare. The match will also be remembered for the Indian skippers' historic achievement.

Mithali Raj breaks Charlotte Edwards record

The 38-year-old not only played a match-winning knock on Friday but also surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Currently, the third spot in the list is occupied by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. Bates is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches while Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games caps off the top five. BCCI took to Twitter and congratulated the ODI skipper for her achievement.

RECORD🚨: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

Mithali Raj other international records

Apart from breaking Edwards record, Mithali Raj holds the record of having 6,000-run in the ODI format which no other women cricketer has able to achieve. She is also the only player with a batting average over 50 among the top ten run-getters in the format. Raj earned the title of the youngest centurion in international cricket, among men or women when she scored a century against Ireland in 1999. She was just 16 years old when being handed India debut.

The ODI skipper India Women's team also holds the record of the most by any player against an opponent in women's international cricket. She has 2924 runs against England, which she scored across 81 innings, with 25 fifties and a century. Her other accolades include being named in ICC's ODI team of the decade in 2020. Moreover, she famously led the Indian side to the women's World Cup final in 2017.

In Tests matches, Raj has scored 669 runs from 11 matches at an average of 44.60 are the fourth-most among India Women players and highest among Indians still active in the women's international cricket. In the ODI format, the middle-order batsman has 7304 runs from 217 ODIs. Raj quit T20I cricket in September 2019, and is placed at No. 7 on the list of the leading run-scorers in the format, with 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 and strike rate of 96.33.

Image: AP