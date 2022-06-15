Mithali Raj, the former captain of India women’s ODI & Test team, who recently announced her retirement, divulged details of what drew her to opt for cricket as a career option. Mithali, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, recounted her days of starting as a budding cricketer and how she always held the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in high regard. Talking about role models, the Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar couldn't go missed out in the list, and it is no different for the torchbearer of women's cricket in India. Interestingly, Mithali is also fondly known as 'Lady Sachin' by her fans.

Mithali Raj calls Kapil Dev her role model

Reminiscing the times when she began her career in cricket, Mithali spoke at length, stating that she has always idolised legend Kapil Dev, calling him her role model. Emphasising further on how she was inspired to play cricket, she admitted to having looked up to the great Sachin Tendulkar for his mannerisms both on and off field.

“My role model when I started was Kapil Dev. I started to also look up to Sachin Tendulkar, the way he conducted himself on the field, the way he prepared before every match," Mithali reflected.

'Girls now taking up cricket as a career, not as a hobby as I did ': Mithali

Furthermore, weighing in on the recognition of women’s cricket in the country, Mithali avered, “I would say that when I first started playing cricket, women’s cricket was not very popular. Not many people knew about the existence of the Indian women’s cricket team in our country in the 1990s and I started playing in an academy which was an exclusive boys camp. I was the only girl around, and from there to this day where every academy enrols 50-60 girls minimum every month, that is a huge change. I think the sport has come a long way that young girls now have women cricketers as role models. You get to see a lot of girls getting into the sport, and they are not taking it as a hobby as I did”.

She also reflected on the 'huge change' within the sport, in regard to how young girls have been taking up cricket as a viable career option with the BCCI was monitoring it. "In the last few years, we have seen the initiative to organise a Challenger Trophy, and I am sure very we will soon have our women’s IPL. Considering all these things throughout my journey, I would say it has been very satisfying to see a sport and cricketers in obscurity to a time where cricketers are as branded as themselves," said Mithali.

Image: Republic World