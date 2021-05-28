Last Updated:

Mithali Raj Donation For Corona Revealed, Netizens Impressed With Indian Cricket Legend

Ahead of the all-important England tour, Mithali Raj received immense appreciation for her noble gesture amind the ongoing health crisis in India.

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is often considered one of the most celebrated names of the Indian women's cricket team by many fans. The seasoned campaigner has featured in a number of high-profile matches for the national side and her contribution to Indian cricket is deemed unparalleled by many cricket experts. She will next be seen in action in England, where she will lead the ODI and Test squad. Ahead of the crucial matches, the star cricketer has come into the limelight for her heart-winning off the field gesture. Here we look at more details regarding the Mithali Raj donation for corona. 

Mithali Raj donation for corona 

A number of cricketing stars have come forward to extend their support through different means to help India cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian women's cricket team captain in ODIs and Tests, Mithali Raj has also been striving to ensure people in need get food amid dire circumstances. The cricketer took to her Twitter account, to share pictures in which her father can be seen distributing food grains along with a small amount for sustenance to auto drivers. 

Mithali Raj mentioned how she had started the initiative last year to do her bit. Moreover, she pointed out that he father has taken the responsibility of the noble work in her absence. Apart from Mithali Raj, several other notable names from Indian cricket like Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made significant contributions during the testing times.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

The Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation stands at INR 80 lakh with INR 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs. Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma donated INR 2 crore while starting a fundraiser of INR 7 crore. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 also include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money, SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000. 

India Women vs England Women 

The women's team will face England in a one-off Test, starting June 16. Both teams will then lock horns for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The ODI series will begin on June 27, a week after the conclusion of the Test match. The 50-over cricket between the two sides will be played at Bristol, Taunton and Worcester. The T20I series between England Women and Indian Women will begin on July 9 in Northampton and the final match will be played at Chelmsford on July 14. 

Image source: BCCI Women Twitter 

