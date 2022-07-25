Mithali Raj Hints At Comeback; Says 'I'm Keeping That Option Open' On Women's IPL

Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has stated that she may consider coming out of retirement to participate in the first-ever women's IPL. The former captain of India stated that she is considering it but noted that she has not made a final decision yet. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, had already stated that the women's IPL would begin very soon. Mithali said it would be lovely to take part in the inaugural women's IPL.

"I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL," Mithali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Mithali had taken to social media to show her support for the women's IPL. Mithali had said that one of the biggest benefits of women's IPL will be that the talent pool will increase and the transition of domestic players to the international stage will be easier.

"Wipl will be a huge boost to womens cricket. One of the biggest benefit will be that the talent pool will increase and the transition for a domestic player to international will become easier . Rubbing shoulders with international stars helps in doing that (sic),” Mithali had tweeted.

A look at Mithali Raj's career

Mithali has represented India in 12 Tests, 232 WODIs, and 89 WT20Is since making her debut in 1999. The 39-year-old has a career average of 43.68 in Tests, 50.68 in ODIs, and 37.52 in T20Is, with 699, 7,805, and 2,364 runs, respectively. She is currently the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

Additionally, Mithali has received a number of national honours, such as the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna (2021), the Padma Shri (2015), and the Arjuna Award (2003). The most runs scored for India in all formats is one of the records Mithali owns. In 2005, under her leadership, the Indian Women's Cricket Team advanced to their first-ever World Cup final, where they were defeated by Australia. In 2017, she also guided India to another World Cup final, where they fell short against England. She was added to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year in 2017.

(Image: PTI/BCCI)