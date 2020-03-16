Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami enter Record Books As Indian Eves Beat Sri Lanka By Nine-wickets In The First ODI

The Indian Eves produced a clinical performance to register a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series of the ICC Women’s Championship. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat first. The Indian bowling unit produced an incisive effort to bundle out the Islanders for a mere 98 in 35.1 overs at the Galle Stadium on Tuesday.

Mansi Joshi took three wickets, while Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav took two wickets apiece. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Attapaththu and Sripali Weerakoddy, saved the hosts from embarrassment by registering scores of 33 and 26 respectively.

The 99-run chase for cakewalk for Smriti Mandhana, who has returned to the Indian team after a stellar season with Western Storm in the Kia Women's T20 league. Mandhana stitched an opening wicket partnership of 96 runs with Punam Raut, who was dismissed for 24 when India was just 3 runs away from a win.

The left-handed batter continued her blitzkrieg form, as he brought up her half-century of 42 balls in style by hammering a six. Mandhana remained unbeaten for 76 with 11 boundaries and two sixes as India chased down the target with 181 balls to spare. This also becomes the team's biggest ODI win in terms of balls to spare while chasing a target of 99 or more.

There were furthermore records set on the day with Mithali Raj adding another feather to her cap. Mithali was making her 118th appearance as Indian skipper, which now makes her the highest capped captain in Women's ODI cricket. The Indian skipper has now surpassed Charlotte Edwards record of 117 appearances as captain, but the number of wins by both skippers is what they share in common.

Experienced fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami also entered the record books for her splendid showing with the ball. The Indian bowler two wickets meant she now becomes the first woman to claim 300 wickets across all format. Goswami who recently announced her retirement from T20 cricket is also the record-holder of 200+ ODI wickets to her name.

The Indian women’s team will be touring Sri Lanka for the third round of the ICC Women’s Championship from September 11 to 16. The ICC Women's Championship is used to determine qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

